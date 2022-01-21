Cooler nights to return to Pune city: IMD

PUNE With the day temperature in the city reporting a gradual rise, the cooler winds have seen a departure. The night temperature on Friday was reported to be 11.1 degrees Celsius and the day temperature was around 30 degrees Celsius.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the night temperature is likely to see a rise in the next few days. Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that after January 26, night temperature may see a drop. “Western disturbance from the west is frequently approaching the western Himalayan region and moving to northeast India. Presently, a western disturbance is present over Pakistan and there is a one upper air cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan. One more western disturbance is likely to hit western Himalayan region on January 24,” said Kashyapi.

He added that Pune city may experience partly cloudy conditions in the next few days. “Cloud amounts are likely to increase from Friday onwards. Partly cloudy conditions are very likely on January 22. January 23 to 26, the sky will be clear. Day temperature in the city may increase up to 32 degrees Celsius. From January 22 onwards fall of day temperature is likely. For minimum temperature, nights may report 13 to 16 degrees Celsius is likely from January 26. Post that minimum temperature is likely to reduce bringing the cooler nights back,” said Kashyapi.

Pune on Friday reported day temperature at 31.8 degrees Celsius which was 1.4 degrees warmer than normal. The day temperature in January has been cooler than normal mostly, however, in the next few days warmer days are likely.

According to IMD, some parts of Maharashtra may report isolated rainfall in some parts. “Konkan and Goa are likely to experience isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning from January 21. In Central Maharashtra, isolated areas will have very light to light rainfall from January 22. Marathwada will remain dry in the next few days. There are chances of isolated rainfall in Vidarbha from January 23,” said Kashyapi.