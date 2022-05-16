Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cops arrest moneylender for extorting money from Pune couple

PUNE The Loni Kalbhor police have arrested a money lender for allegedly extorting money, despite recovering the loan he had extended to the victim
Published on May 16, 2022 12:16 AM IST
According to the police, the incident took place between February 2021 and February 15, 2022 at the residence of the victim.

The police have arrested the main accused Shafi Bashu Jamadar (53), a resident of Bharav vasti and two other persons in connection with the incident.

The FIR was lodged by the 38-year-old victim. According to the complainant, she and her husband took 2 lakh from Jamadar for a goat rearing project and paid around 12.24 lakh at 40% interest. Recently, all the accused came together and forcibly asked her husband to sign on property papers and took away their flat. They later threatened her with dire consequences when she was alone at home and demanded more money as interest. They defamed the couple by telling the neighbours that they had borrowed money from them but never returned.

The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act and relevant sections of the IPC.

