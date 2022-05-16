Cops arrest moneylender for extorting money from Pune couple
PUNE The Loni Kalbhor police have arrested a money lender for allegedly extorting money, despite recovering the loan he had extended to the victim.
According to the police, the incident took place between February 2021 and February 15, 2022 at the residence of the victim.
The police have arrested the main accused Shafi Bashu Jamadar (53), a resident of Bharav vasti and two other persons in connection with the incident.
The FIR was lodged by the 38-year-old victim. According to the complainant, she and her husband took ₹ 2 lakh from Jamadar for a goat rearing project and paid around ₹12.24 lakh at 40% interest. Recently, all the accused came together and forcibly asked her husband to sign on property papers and took away their flat. They later threatened her with dire consequences when she was alone at home and demanded more money as interest. They defamed the couple by telling the neighbours that they had borrowed money from them but never returned.
The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act and relevant sections of the IPC.
-
Gururgam records highest maximum temperature since Haryana was formed
Gurugram: Gurugram continued to reel under the extreme heat wave, recording a maximum temperature at 48.1 degrees Celsius (C) on Sunday, said the India Meteorological Department. This was the highest recorded temperature since the state of Haryana was formed on November 1, 1966. The city registered a maximum temperature of 49C on May 10, 1966, according to IMD Chandigarh. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40C and 4.5C above normal.
-
Uttar Pradesh set an example in Covid management, says NRI scientist
Uttar Pradesh set an example in Covid control and management and its 'Mohalla Nigrani Samitis' have become a global role model, said a Sweden-based NRI scientist Ram Upadhayaya in an Uttar Pradesh Development Forum programme “Matribhumi Vandan” in Hotel Taj on Sunday. Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak appealed to the NRIs to come and invest in the state. It has great human resources and a favourable government to support the business.
-
Pune temperature may rise to 40 degrees Celsius in next few days
PUNE Even though the first 15 days of May are over, Pune has touched 40.7 degrees Celsius just once. The maximum temperatures in May for Pune city in the past years were seen to be as high as 41 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the day temperature at Shivajinagar was 37.6 degrees Celsius which was just 0.4 degrees warmer than normal. In the past few days as well, the day temperature has been significantly near normal.
-
Early onset: Monsoon in Maha around June 7-8, says IMD
PUNE The onset of the southwest monsoon is likely to be seen sooner this time for Pune and Maharashtra. According to the India Meteorological Department, the normal dates for the onset of the monsoon in Maharashtra are June 7 to June 8. The normal dates for the monsoon to cover the entire state are June 12 to June 15. This time too, the monsoon may reach Maharashtra around the same time, according to weather scientists.
-
Prayagraj: 13 cops transferred to Pratapgarh
Additional Director General Prayagraj Zone Prem Prakash has transferred 13 policemen to Pratapgarh on special duty after receiving complaints of corruption against them. The transferred cops include a suspended policeman. The action was taken after complaints regarding their relations with a betting racket, corruption, and illegally realising money. Earlier, ADG has attached some SHOs to the riot control unit for negligence in duty. It is worth mentioning that STF busted a betting racket on Thursday.
