Cops draw on new CSI career with this SPPU course penned down

PUNE Last year, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and state Crime Investigation Department (CID) started a course for the sketches of the suspects at the ‘Portrait Building Section’. The second batch of this course passed out on Wednesday. Earlier this year this course was launched by SPPU with Prof Girish Charwad who holds a PhD in ‘Contribution of sketching in crime investigation’.

SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar handed out the certificates. CID department head Ritesh Kumar, additional director general of police (prisons) Atulchandra Kulkarni and other senior police and university officials were present at the event.

Talking on this occasion Kumar said, “We are happy that through this course policemen are learning new techniques and it should be used for the benefit of the society. This will be beneficial in their day-to-day duty. Around 1,200 policemen are now interested to join this course and are in waiting list.”