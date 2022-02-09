Corporators oppose PMC’s plan to shift Dr Naidu Hospital to Baner

PUNE Some elected representatives are against the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) plan to shift Dr Naidu infectious disease hospital from Sangamwadi to Baner to facilitate construction of new medical college.

Though PMC claims that the hospital’s relocation is temporary, corporators agree to disagree. The construction of new medical college at the hospital’s Sangamwadi premises is in progress.

Republican Party of India (A) leader and former deputy mayor Dr Siddharth Dhene, a practicing physician, said, “This hospital has played an important role in the city when the Covid cases were high. Shifting it to Baner is a wrong step as the hospital’s location with respect to treatment of infectious diseases is apt. Both hospital and medical college can remain on the same premises.”

Congress leader Arvind Shinde who is representing the area said, “For the purpose of setting up the new medical college, Dr Naidu hospital is temporarily shifted to Baner. We demand that once the hospital starts again in its first location, the college’s name be Dr Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical college and the hospital’s name should remain Dr Naidu Hospital like Sassoon General Hospital and BJ Medical College.”

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, Dr Naidu hospital incharge, said, “No final decision has been taken regarding shifting of hospital to Baner.”

Another civic officer said, “The plan is to shift Dr Naidu hospital to the newly erected jumbo Covid facility at Baner as it has two multistorey facility and required infrastructure and beds. We are awaiting official decision.”