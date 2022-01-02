Corridor of accidents: Despite crashes, deaths things remain unchanged at Kharadi bypass

PUNE Earlier in December when two persons were killed and two others were injured as a speeding SUV rammed into a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stop at Kharadi on Pune-Ahmednagar road, residents thought this would be used as trigger to bring changes in traffic. Weeks later, not much has changed on the ground, with several commuters flouting rules by driving through the BRT corridor, risking lives.

“Cars and two-wheelers often enter the BTRS lane illegally. While there are traffic cops at the Kharadi bypass chowk, no one is penalised,” said a kiosk owner who sets shop at the chowk.

Pune was among the first few cities in the country to introduce Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) in 2006 which looked to revolutionise public transport with dedicated bus corridors. However, with the random implementation of the project and no solution found on illegal encroachment into the BRTS lane, the project has become a corridor of accident. Traffic wardens have been deputed on the corridors to stop private vehicles from entering the lanes but the move has proved ineffective.

“Soon after the accident on December 8, for the next three to four days we took action against 750 vehicles at Kharadi bypass. Fines have been increased from ₹200 to ₹500 for violation of no entry in the BRTS lanes. But it’s very difficult to keep a check on every vehicle entering the lanes,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

Speeding and drunk driving are the major causes of accidents in Pune in 2021. In the last two years, 34 persons have lost their lives in different accidents on Ahmednagar road between Yerawada to Kharadi, according to Shrirame.

As many as 250 accidents took place in Pune last year. According to the data provided by Pune police, Kharadi bypass chowk is considered an accident-prone or black spot as it had recorded 10 accidents in 2020. Now, in 2022, nothing has changed. Last year, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) had come up with a plan to install boom barriers at the BRTS corridors. Boom barriers are automated pivoted poles that are used to block pedestrians and vehicles from entering a particular lane. However, Pune Municipal Corporation is yet to install it.

“The accidents usually take place early morning or at night when the roads are empty and vehicles are speeding through Ahmednagar road,” said inspector Asha Varle, who was on duty at Wageshwar crossroad.