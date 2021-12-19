Costs of Christmas decorations head north

PUNE It’s a good thing that consumers are in a mood to spend heading into the holiday season. They may have to dish out more for a new Christmas tree or decorations.

For many of the Christian and cosmopolitan homes, putting up the Christmas tree is a lot of fun, especially days the days leading upto Christmas, and shopping for decorations brings in a lot of camaraderie among family. However, for the past two years, thanks to the pandemic, families have been celebrating Christmas within the confines of their homes.

While some consumers are in a mood to spend, others are not ready to dish out high prices for decor. On MG road one can see beautifully glazed coloured balls peeking out of the red festoons, a baby Jesus along with the crib smiling through while the three wise men look back from their plastic cover in a box. Furtados, D’ Mellos and Raves usually have their hands full with their shops overflowing with Christmas paraphernalia, this year too, their shops have stars, Santa caps and glittering reindeers but fewer people.

“Most of the regulars tend to come early to pick up the best of the lot. In the past two years, there is not enough foreign stock coming in, and we have limited stock. With transportation cost also high, we are paying four times more. Hence a four feet Christmas tree will cost you ₹5,450 and above. Although we have decorations starting from ₹20 to ₹300, even local handmade decorations have increased their prices,” said Salvius Roy, of Raves.

Some are also using heirloom decorations that have been in the family for generations. “We have lot of heirloom decorations that are used to decorate the Christmas tree but we also add new ornaments and every year. This year too we bought a few, but they are expensive and almost spent around ₹15,000 for some of best imported decorations. I buy my decorations from Raves, who is based out of Chennai but puts up a store on MG road and brings a lot of foreign stuff,” said Hycinth Arya, a Pune resident.

Gloria Furtado, of Furtado’s said, “Usually, we have lot of people coming in to shop for some authentic locally made products, but this year it has been slow. Closer to Christmas, almost everything is sold out.”