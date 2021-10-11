Country which forgets history cannot create history, says archaeologist GB Deglurkar

Noted archaeologist GB Deglurkar, Phd, insisted on the importance of knowing factually correct history, saying that the country which forgets history cannot create history.

Deglurkar was speaking at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (Bori) in Pune on Monday, about an illustrated history book for children which explores the heritage, history, geography and several other aspects of Pune.

Deglurkar also shared anecdotes from his research and lesser known archaeological findings, such as finding the remains of a hippopotamus during an excavation at Inamgaon village in Pune district; and ashes from a lava explosion in Sumatra which found on the banks of a river in Pune.

“Every expert cannot know everything. In this book we have tried to compile a fact-based history through interesting illustrations. Those who do not know history cannot create it. It should reach people with the correct form and facts. People only know what they have been taught through the system and then they pass it on to the next generation,” said Deglurkar.

He is one of the researchers of the book, called “Punyaktha - Pune’s story of a million years”, published by Heritage India. Prof P K Ghanekar, Ajit Vaman Apte, and Manjiri Bhalerao have also contributed to the book, and Kalyani Sardesai has written in the book in the form of a story that will appeal to children.

“This book has been written in English on purpose because it should also reach Indians who are living abroad. Those children should also get to know about the correct history of India and of Pune. Children who are studying in Pune, don’t know about the surroundings beyond the curriculum. So a period from ancient to modern has been covered in this book,” said Deglurkar.

Through nine chapters and 240 pages full of facts, rarely seen photographs, maps, quizzes, puzzles and activity sheets, the book explains how Pune evolved from primitive man and the Stone Age to a a small basti to a jagir to an important bastion of power on a national and international level.

Manjiri Khandekar, CEO, Heritage India said, “In today’s volatile world there is an immense need to connect people to their roots, to impart a sense of stability, belonging, identity and pride. Our book is an endeavour to inculcate this. It is a book of hope, of a city and region that has not only endured, but grown by leaps and bounds and enriched thousands through its long course of existence.”