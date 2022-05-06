Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Court directs wildlife offenders to build waterholes in forest
pune news

Court directs wildlife offenders to build waterholes in forest

A court at Ghodegaon in Ambegaon taluka added an ‘eco-friendly’ punishment to the usual penal action on two persons for wildlife crimes
A waterhole dug up at Ambegaon tehsil in Pune district with money provided by a wildlife offender as per the court order. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 06, 2022 10:42 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

A court at Ghodegaon in Ambegaon taluka added an ‘eco-friendly’ punishment to the usual penal action on two persons for wildlife crimes.

SA Muluk, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Ghodegaon in Ambegaon taluka, has directed the offender (Vijay Gabhale) to build two waterholes for wild animals in a case of peafowl hunting. The court also imposed a fine of 10,000 on the offender, according to the office of deputy conservator of forest, Junnar division.

In another case of a forest fire offence, the offender (Dattatraya Kokane) was directed to build two waterholes for wild animals at Uglewadi forest in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district.

“Citizens have appreciated the environment-friendly punishment given by the court. In many wildlife crime cases, the accused go scot-free as allegations are not proved. However, in these two cases, the offenders’ crime was proven and they were served punishment,” said Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forest, Junnar.

Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forest (Pune division), said, “The unique punishment given by the JMFC is a welcome step.”

