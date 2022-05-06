Court directs wildlife offenders to build waterholes in forest
A court at Ghodegaon in Ambegaon taluka added an ‘eco-friendly’ punishment to the usual penal action on two persons for wildlife crimes.
SA Muluk, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Ghodegaon in Ambegaon taluka, has directed the offender (Vijay Gabhale) to build two waterholes for wild animals in a case of peafowl hunting. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the offender, according to the office of deputy conservator of forest, Junnar division.
In another case of a forest fire offence, the offender (Dattatraya Kokane) was directed to build two waterholes for wild animals at Uglewadi forest in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district.
“Citizens have appreciated the environment-friendly punishment given by the court. In many wildlife crime cases, the accused go scot-free as allegations are not proved. However, in these two cases, the offenders’ crime was proven and they were served punishment,” said Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forest, Junnar.
Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forest (Pune division), said, “The unique punishment given by the JMFC is a welcome step.”
-
UP: Prayagraj to get new district jail by June end
A new district jail will come up in Sangam city by June end with a capacity to lodge 2,600 prisoners, said senior superintendent, Naini central jail, PN Pandey. The new facility, which is being constructed adjacent to the Naini central jail, will also help officials ease overcrowding at the Naini jail. While the Naini jail has a capacity to lodge 2,060 inmates, over 4500 prisoners are lodged in its barracks as of now.
-
High Court directs UP govt to appoint Advocate General by May 16
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday directed the state government to appoint an Advocate General by May 16. A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi on Friday observed: “We have already noticed that the office of Advocate General cannot be permitted to be left vacant.” The court fixed May 16 as the next date of hearing.
-
Ajit Pawar, Walse Patil feature in state-owned power company’s defaulters’ list
What is common between Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil, Raosaheb Danve, Ravi Rana, Rajesh Tope, Vijaykumar Gavit and Subhash Deshmukh, apart from being politicians and public figures? They are all defaulters in the records of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, the state-owned electricity distribution utility. Significantly, two of them - Pawar and Walse Patil - are former energy ministers of Maharashtra.
-
Dalit student of BBAU accuses senior faculty of sexual harassment
A Dalit girl student of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, on Friday filed a complaint against a senior faculty accusing him of sexual and mental harassment. The university chairperson media cell, Gopal Singh, said the university has received the written complaint and the matter has been referred to the internal complaint cell. This incident happened on April 19. The girl in her complaint said that the teacher forced her to smoke cigarettes and drink beer.
-
321 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, recovery rate at 98.78%
Uttar Pradesh reported 321 new Covid cases on Friday from among the 1,08,245 samples tested in the past 24-hours. Uttar Pradesh, till now, has reported a total of 2076013 cases and 23508 deaths, according to the data from the state health department. “The number of active Covid cases in the state is now 1780,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.
