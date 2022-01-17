Court rejects bail application of Pune couple in 10.65 crore chit fund scam

PUNE Sessions Judge PP Jadhav on Monday rejected the bail application of a husband –wife duo were booked for cheating scores of investors in a ₹10.65 crore chit fund scam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chenkeshwallu Chennaya and his wife Sujata, both residents of B T Kawade road in Ghorpadi were booked after a 38-year-old victim lodged a complaint against them with the Mundhwa police.The complaint stated that the couple; from March 2018 till October 2021 accepted huge amounts from the women investors and promised them high returns. The couple made each investor pay ₹2.50 lakh per month. A large number of women fell for the scheme and when they went to the couple seeking a return on investment after completion of their payment tenure, they found themselves cheated as the duo refused to return the amount.

Public Prosecutor Premkumar Agarwal opposed their bail plea submitting that a large number of investors had been duped and the amount could increase further.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}