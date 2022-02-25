Court rejects bail of Aniruddha & Pallavi Joshi in Rs9 crore land mortgage cheating case

PUNE: Additional sessions judge P P Jadhav has rejected the anticipatory bail application (ABA) of Aniruddha and Pallavi Joshi in connection with a cheating case lodged against them by Sachin Babasaheb Dangat at Sinhagad road police station. Dangat – a resident of Vadgaon Budruk engaged in the construction business – lodged a complaint against the applicants at Sinhagad road police station on February 22.

Advocate Harshad Nimbalkar argued that Dangat had already lodged an FIR dated August 3, 2021 against applicant Aniruddha Joshi, his mother and brother. In respect of the said crime, this court rejected anticipatory bail but the high court granted him interim protection. The present complaint is filed out of the same transaction, where the complainant has not come with clean hands. Two separate FIRs cannot be lodged in respect of one and the same transaction, which is against the principle of double jeopardy. Hence, the complaint is not tenable. The applicants have already approached the high court for quashing of the same. Advocate Nimbalkar further argued that the wife has been falsely implicated in the crime merely because she is the wife of the first applicant.

The court in its order stated, “It is argued on behalf of the accused that merely because the high court granted interim relief in the earlier FIR, the complainant filed the FIR involved in the present application. Therefore, the complainant has not come with clean hands. It is pertinent to note here that the applicants have approached this court, seeking discretionary relief of protection from arrest. It is for the applicants to come with clean hands and not suppress any facts from the court. However, the FIR and documents produced on record reveal that the applicants and their family members are involved in fraudulent transactions. They have obtained huge loans from financial institutes and fraudulently transferred those properties in favour of the complainant. It is clear that from the very inception, there is an element of fraud and cheating in the transactions entered into by the applicants. While deciding the earlier bail application number 7763/2021 arising out of the FIR dated August 3, 2021, it was observed that the amount involved in fraudulent transactions was more than Rs100 crore. However, now it appears that the amount involved is more than Rs200 crore. The applicants are not even residing at the address given in the application, which fact is admitted at the time of arguments on behalf of the accused. Thus, the applicants who are seeking discretionary relief from this court have not come with clean hands, the order stated.

The order further added, “It is further to be noted here that the applicants and their family members are well educated and belong to a business family. They have executed documents of transfer of properties in favour of the complainant. However, after lodging FIRs, they are alleging that the complainant got the documents executed on gun point and by way of extortion. This very conduct of the applicants shows that they are not reliable and trustworthy persons. Considering the nature of the transaction, the amount involved, and overall conduct of the applicants, they are not entitled for any relief from this court. At the same time, considering the complicated facts and documents involved, a thorough and detailed investigation is necessary. Therefore, custodial interrogation of the applicants is very much necessary. Hence the order,” the judge stated. Advocate Yogendra Kumar and advocate Arun Longani appeared on behalf of the original complainant.

