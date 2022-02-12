Covaxin shortage continues in Pune city while rural thrives with excess supply

PUNE While Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had to shut vaccination centres due to shortage of Covaxin, Pune rural, as of Friday had 35,000 doses.

The parity in supply of the vaccine to the rural parts over both PMC and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has affected the vaccination of teenagers, aged between 15 to 18 years, as Covaxin is the only approved vaccine in India for the said age group. The issue was raised by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during the weekly Covid-19 review meet on Saturday, wherein he assured to look into the issue at the state government level.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said, “On Friday and Saturday we had to keep our centres shut as we had no vaccine stock available with us. We have been repeatedly demanding for vaccines from the state but we are told that there is a shortage of the vaccine. As of Friday, out of the 2.24 lakh estimated beneficiaries, over 94,000 or 42% have got the first dose of the vaccine and 11,000 or 5% have got their second shot of the vaccine. We are expecting to get some supplies on Sunday so that we can resume the vaccination program from Monday.”

PCMC has been able to vaccinate more than 60,000 beneficiaries which is 52% of the 1.16 lakh beneficiaries who have got the first dose and more than 9,000 or 8% who have got the second dose of the vaccine. In comparison to this, Pune rural has vaccinated more than 1.88 lakh estimated beneficiaries, which is 89% of the 2.11 lakh teenagers and 17,000 or 8% have got the second dose.

While the state supplies the vaccines for each circle, it is the health officials who further distribute it for each district. For Pune circle. the vaccine is distributed for PMC, PCMC, Pune rural, Solapur and Satara. Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health services who is responsible for the distribution of the vaccines said, “The supply for Covaxin has gone up drastically since last month as more teenagers are getting jabbed and also the second dose period kicked in faster, in just a month. It is true that there is a shortage of vaccines in PMC, however, we are supplying as and when we do get the demand for the same. We did not get any demand from the PMC and as per our dashboard we could see that there was enough stock available with the civic body and so there was no supply.”

At the review meeting, deputy CM Ajit Pawar directed the administration to speed up the process of teen vaccination. He said, “While rural administration has been able to smoothly continue with its vaccination for teenagers, both PMC and PCMC are facing shortage of the vaccine. I will take this issue up with the state government as well and ensure that there is no shortage.”

Students are back to school

The demand for Covaxin has gone up even more since the administration has allowed schools to reopen and most schools have made offline classes mandatory for the students.Shivaji Daundkar, secondary and technical education, education officer at the PMC education department said that the vaccination has little impact on schools’ attendance. “Till Friday, 55% students from Class 8 onwards are attending schools within the PMC limits. The turnout has been good as many students are enthusiastic about reopening of schools,” said Daundkar.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune district principals’ association said, “In rural parts, over 80 per cent attendance is reported as per schools.”

Shubhangi Chavan, deputy education officer for the primary school of PMC education department said, “As the schools have reopened for primary sections, there is nearly 70 per cent attendance.”