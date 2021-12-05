Covid 19: 183 fresh cases and no deaths in Pune district on Saturday

On Saturday, Pune district reported 183 fresh Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.16 million, out of which 1.13 million have recovered, 20,061 deaths and 1912 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 63 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 368,107 and the death toll stood at 6,981. Pune city reported 89 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 523,314 and the death toll stood at 9,218. PCMC reported 31 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 269,952 and the toll stood at 3,512 as no more deaths were reported in the district on the day.

Pune district also saw 95,827 vaccinations on Saturday, as per CoWin dashboard on Saturday and in total 1,35,82,452. Out of which 82,59,399 are first doses and 53,23,053 are second doses.