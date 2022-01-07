Covid cases continue to rise in Pune district, hospitalisations still low

PUNE Even as Pune district is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases since mid-December, the number of those admitted to hospitals is still low, as per the district health office.

In the week from December 16-22, when the number of active patients stood at 1,837, 553 patients were admitted to hospitals. In the following week, when the number of active patients rose to 2,194 the number of hospitalised persons stood at 549. Out of 549 hospitalised active Covid19 cases, 63 are in ICU, and 31 needed ventilators, as per the district health office data.

Most of the new Covid-19 cases being reported were breakthrough infections who report mild symptoms and so do not require hospitalisation, said officials.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, said, “It is true that the number of new cases is rising rapidly, but the hospitalisations are not going up in proportion which is a good sign. Increased hospitalisation would add load to the already exhausted hospital infrastructure.”

“On Friday too, the city reported over 2,700 new cases which took the active caseload to 9,792 cases, however out of those active cases, only 7.71% required hospitalisation. Currently, there are 95 patients on oxygen treatment, 21 on the invasive ventilator and 19 on the non-invasive ventilator,” he said.

By the end of December, as the number of cases had already started rising rapidly, only two per cent of the active cases in the district required ventilators, and 35 of them needed ICU beds. To ensure that if hospitalisations continue to rise and there is no shortage of beds at the last minute, the district administration has prepared about 3,337 ICU beds and 1,825 ventilators. Also, 15,575 oxygen beds are available in various hospitals in the district.