Covid cases decline in Pune after brief rise in May

After a slight surge in Covid-19 cases in May, Pune city reported a decline in numbers in the month of June, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials said. However, the situation improved in June, with the number of cases decreasing to 68, they said. (FILE)

According to PMC officials, in May, the city reported 93 Covid cases, a significant increase after months of very low activity. However, the situation improved in June, with the number of cases decreasing to 68, they said.

Furthermore, from January to April this year, Pune had reported just one COVID-19 case, indicating almost no presence of virus circulation in the city during that period. The rise in May was not serious and was handled well due to ongoing health surveillance and prompt response measures, said the civic health officials.

“The increase in May was minor, and there is no reason for concern at this time. Many cases tested positive in private city hospitals were incorrectly reported to be from the PMC limits. We are continuing our surveillance to ensure early detection and control,” said Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer, PMC.

PMC authorities have urged citizens to stay alert, maintain hygiene, and consult doctors if they experience symptoms. People should avoid panic and instead focus on being cautious, especially people in high-risk categories. Besides, vaccination, timely testing, and responsible behaviour are still important in keeping COVID-19 under control, they said.

As per the statement issued by the Public Health Department, on Sunday Maharashtra reported 8 fresh COVID-19 cases. Of which, 2 are from PMC, 5 are from Mumbai and 1 from Kolhapur. Since January 2025, as many as 2577 covid cases and 41 deaths amongst the infected have been reported. Also, the state has a recovery rate of 95.92%.

Besides, since January, as many as 2569 covid cases and 41 deaths amongst the infected have been reported.

Furthermore, currently, there are 64 active Covid cases in the state. Since January, Mumbai has reported 1012 covid cases, of which the highest 551 cases were reported in June alone, said Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director of Health Services.

Dr Sangale said the number of cases have declined in the state. “The team is conducting regular surveillance of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARI) patients. Around 5% of ILI patients and all SARI patients are tested for COVID-19. Besides, samples of all positive patients are sent for Whole Genome Sequencing.”