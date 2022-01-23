Covid cases hitting new high but Punekars fearless

PUNE Naina Upadhyay and her friends sip juice at a roadside stall on Fergusson College road even as an ambulance passes by, siren blaring. Neither Upadhyay nor her friends pay so much as a second glance before returning to their conversation.

However, their reaction is not unlike that of a majority of Punekars although it is incongruous with the current climate of daily Covid-19 cases hitting the 16,000 mark amidst a third wave, which is said to be steeper than both its predecessors.

So why are citizens not as afraid of Covid-19 as they were before? Or why is the civic administration (seemingly) not as worried about the situation as it was before?

A major reason, according to experts, is the mildness of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the third wave coupled with high vaccine coverage due to which the people’s attitude towards the virus has changed drastically since the second wave.

In April 2021 when Pune was grappling with the second wave, nearly 14.1% of the total active cases required oxygen. Currently, only 0.58% of the total active cases require oxygen. The fatalities too are only 0.1% as compared to more than 10% during the second wave.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “The severity of cases in the third wave is almost negligible. Hospitalisation has dropped to 5%. Oxygen bed requirement is less than 1% and ventilator requirement is as low as 0.5%.”

People’s attitude towards the virus has changed due to lower hospitalisation rates and a lower death rate during the third wave. This in turn has been facilitated by vaccination. At the peak of the second wave in Maharashtra in April, only health workers and some frontline workers (which accounted for only 2% of the population) were fully vaccinated. Today, 72% of the population is fully vaccinated. Hundred per cent of adults in Pune have received their first dose while 80 to 85 per cent of adults have also taken their second dose, Dr Wavare said.

As fear, which is the main motivator, is absent, the streets are far more crowded than they were during the second wave.

Dr Bhooshan Shukla, child and adolescent psychiatrist, said that the city could use its past experience to tackle the third wave without panicking. “Due to the rising cases, people should be careful and vigilant and not panic as we have already overcome the first and second wave of Covid,” he said.

Not only are many people not wearing masks and flouting Covid-19 norms, many restaurants too are not complying with the 50% capacity guideline.

“I think it is the genetic code of India not to abide by or follow the rules made by the government. People don’t wear masks or abide by rules because they think rules are meant to be broken,” said Dr Shukla.

There is also a general perception among people that they do not now need to follow rules as they are fully vaccinated. The absence of lockdowns, too, has downplayed the seriousness of coronavirus for many.

“Many people have told me that they believe that the virus is gone. It’s a hoax,” said Roshan Patil, programme associate (schools). “People believe that no lockdown means that there is no virus,” he said.

Yet another view is that getting infected is unavoidable despite taking all precautions. Pradyumna Kalagi, a post-graduate student, said, “No amount of precaution is enough. A relative of mine did not leave his home for weeks and followed all the precautionary measures but still tested positive for Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, Dr Vijay Natarajan, CEO, Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre, said, “Vaccinating the population is the only way out.” Dr Natarajan is of the view that the entire population should be inoculated with the booster dose and that the third dose should be administered to the younger and working population rather than senior citizens as the former is more likely to be infected. “A lot of the government’s decisions are based on logistics instead of scientific reasoning and that should change. That applies to how the central and state governments are implementing Covid-19 restrictions,” he said. Dr Natarajan welcomed the decision to keep schools closed in Pune.