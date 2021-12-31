Covid cases surge in Pune, hospitalisations remain stable

PUNE The number of Covid-19 cases in Pune city has risen by about four times in the last two weeks (December 18 to December 31), however, the number of patients on oxygen support and critical patients has remained consistent during the same period.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health officials state that most of the new cases are asymptomatic and so no additional pressure can be seen on hospitalisations.

As per the civic body, while the number of new Covid-19 cases rose from 92 cases on December 18 to 412 on December 31, the number of patients on oxygen support and critical patients for the same period stayed at around 56 and 92 respectively.

On Friday, Pune city reported 412 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths were reported due to the infection. A total of 1,799 are active cases in the city out of which 92 patients are critical and 56 needed oxygen treatment.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief health officer at PMC, said, “As of now although there is a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases there is no drastic rise in hospitalisations. Most of the patients being reported are asymptomatic and do not even need oxygen support. We have admitted them at our centres as per protocol.”

The highest number of new cases are being reported from four wards in the city.

The wards which have contributed the highest Covid-19 cases for the period between December 22 and December 30, (except for December 27 as data is not available for the day with the civic body), are Aundh-Baner which contributed 204 new cases out of the 1,308 cases that the city reported, followed by Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri which reported 165 cases, Kothrud-Bavdhan with 115 new cases and 98 from Warje-Karvenagar..