Covid cases touch second wave peak, O2 consumption drops by four times in Pune

A comparative analysis of the second and the third Covid wave shows the latter not as intense as the former one. During the peak of the second wave on April 7, 2021 when the district reported 9,621 new cases there were over 96,000 active cases. The district had 66% of active cases isolated at home and reported close to 150 deaths. However, in this wave, as of January 13, 2022, with over 9,600 new cases reported, the number of active cases has gone up to 42,000 of which more than 95% are isolated at home and the district has reported only three deaths due to the infection.

As of April 7, 2021, which was the peak period for the second wave in the district, over 1,700 were on ventilator. As of January 13, 2022, when the district reported 9,645 new Covid cases on the day, 69 are on ventilator.

While the previous wave was dominated by Delta variant and the sub-lineages of the variant which was the most fatal one, as of date, the third wave is most likely to be dominated by Omicron variant which experts have said would be mild in terms of symptoms, but highly transmissible.

With more home test kits at hand, the central government has expressed concern that many cases might go unreported and that only 50% of the samples which have been genome sequenced reported Omicron variants, and the other half could be Delta variant or its sub-lineages. Experts have expressed the fact that many of the unreported Covid cases could be of the Delta variant and could add stress on the health infrastructure.

The district administration said that though there is a rise in Covid cases, hospitalisations remain low with most patients reporting mild symptoms.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health services, Pune circle said, “It is true that as of now genome sequencing results have shown that half the Covid cases are Omicron while the other half could possibly be Delta. We are aware of the fatal characteristics of the variant of Delta and its sub-lineages. Those getting tested at home and not reporting to authorities could be infected with the Delta variant. In addition to genome sequencing, one thing that is assuring is that the cases which are being admitted do not have severe cases. During the peak of the second Covid wave the hospitalisation rate was about 30% which as of now is just 2.9%. Even though genome sequencing is showing that Omicron is still not dominant, given the severity of symptoms of patients being admitted, we can say that Omicron is dominating.”

Dr Deshmukh said that the picture would be much clearer in the next 15 days and if the symptoms continue to remain less severe than it is not a matter of concern. He said, “Although there is a slight increase in oxygen consumption in the last 14 days, it is not noticeable and is only because of the overall increase in admissions.”

The district administration along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked the chemist association and the pharmacy owners to ensure that all those who buy the home test kits for Covid should upload results on the respective company sites. Also, pharmacy selling these kits has to note down details on the person, including the Aadhaar number.