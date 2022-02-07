Covid CFR up in Feb but new cases on the decline in Pune

PUNE In January 2022, Pune saw its third wave of Covid-19 peak with a rise in the number of deaths, after a slight drop in December 2021. The district then reported a marginal rise in the number of deaths in February. In January the number of Covid cases reported had jumped to 245,000, as reported by the state health department.

A total of 149 Covid-related deaths were reported in the city in January, as compared to 121 in December. January also saw the highest number of daily cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, 16,000 in 24 hours. However, as the number of new cases continue to go down, in February the case fatality rate (CFR) is higher than January

The CFR for December was 1.6%, then in January it was 0.06% and now in February it is 0.20%.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of the public health department said, “The case fatality rate in February has gone a little higher than the previous months, however, this could also be because of the drastic fall in the number of new cases. Deaths were reported in the vulnerable population and were a slight rise, but did not rise in proportion to the second wave. In February we are reporting double-digit deaths on a daily basis, but as the number of cases have gone down, we expect that the number of deaths reported due to the infection will also go down soon.”

