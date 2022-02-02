Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Covid curbs eased: No restriction on number of people attending funerals in Pune
pune news

Covid curbs eased: No restriction on number of people attending funerals in Pune

Restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend funerals in Pune has been lifted and public gardens will be open both, in the morning and in the evenings
Restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend funerals in Pune has been lifted and public gardens will be open both, in the morning and in the evenings. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Feb 02, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE Residents of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas in the city are set to enjoy several more relaxations of Covid curbs, given that active case numbers in the city have begun to drop.

Restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend funerals has been lifted and public gardens will be open both, in the morning and in the evenings.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the order above on Wednesday, saying, “As Omicron positive cases are coming down and the trend is continuing, some relief is being given to the citizens, but citizens need to follow Covd-appropriate behaviour.”

The execution of the order started from Wednesday itself.

List of Covid measures eased

- All national parks, gardens and tourist sites open as per regular timings.

- No restriction on number of people attending funerals

- All gardens will remain open in the morning from 6am to 9am and in the evenings from 5pm to 8pm

RELATED STORIES

- All the theme parks, entertainment activities, water parks and swimming pools will run at 50 per cent capacity

- Hotels, auditoriums, cinema halls will run at 50 per cent capacity

- Sports activities allowed in stadiums at 25 per cent capacity

- Weekly vegetable bazaars allowed

- 200 guests allowed for wedding ceremonies and receptions

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget 2022
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP