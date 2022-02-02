Covid curbs eased: No restriction on number of people attending funerals in Pune

PUNE Residents of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas in the city are set to enjoy several more relaxations of Covid curbs, given that active case numbers in the city have begun to drop.

Restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend funerals has been lifted and public gardens will be open both, in the morning and in the evenings.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the order above on Wednesday, saying, “As Omicron positive cases are coming down and the trend is continuing, some relief is being given to the citizens, but citizens need to follow Covd-appropriate behaviour.”

The execution of the order started from Wednesday itself.

List of Covid measures eased

- All national parks, gardens and tourist sites open as per regular timings.

- No restriction on number of people attending funerals

- All gardens will remain open in the morning from 6am to 9am and in the evenings from 5pm to 8pm

- All the theme parks, entertainment activities, water parks and swimming pools will run at 50 per cent capacity

- Hotels, auditoriums, cinema halls will run at 50 per cent capacity

- Sports activities allowed in stadiums at 25 per cent capacity

- Weekly vegetable bazaars allowed

- 200 guests allowed for wedding ceremonies and receptions