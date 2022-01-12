Covid curbs keep Pune-Mumbai expressway drive safer in ’21

Pune: The number of accidents and fatalities thereof, on the Pune-Mumbai expressway have reduced in 2021 as compared to 2019 and 2020.

Because of Covid-19 lockdowns, in 2020 the vehicular movement on the e-way drastically reduced. As a result, there were fewer accidents and deaths.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per information released by the state highway police, a total of 182 accidents and 75 deaths happened in 2021 on the Pune-Mumbai expressway.

While in 2019, 306 accidents and 92 deaths took place in 2020, accidents were down to 160 and fatalities were 66 as only essential services’ vehicles were allowed to run on the expressway for most of the year.

Over the last couple of years, several precautionary measures to reduce accidents were taken by the Highway Safety Patrol.

Preetam Yavalkar, deputy superintendent of police, Highway Safety Patrol, Pune, said, “Despite the Covid pandemic and with the guidance of our senior officials various steps were taken to reduce accidents and deaths on the e-way. As compared to 2019, both accidents and deaths have reduced. Continuous action is being taken on speeding vehicles, and the MSRDC carried out several infrastructures works to improve highway safety. So, we mainly focused on our speed gun and seat- belt action on the e-way to curb accidents. Also, the response time of our team increased during this period, so we tried to reach accident spots as fast as possible.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vipul Alekar, a regular traveller on the expressway said, “Now I feel safe while traveling by the expressway, as there is more vigilance and highway police are taking safety measures round the clock. There is still need to improve many things, but people should also realise their own safety do not speed in cars to extreme levels.”