Covid curbs not eased for 204 PMC gardens

PUNE While the city seems to have opened up for business to the pre-covid timings albeit with social distancing and masks compulsory, the 204 gardens in the city are not yet completely open to the public. This has irked citizens who demand longer timings for the gardens to remain open.

Anand Saraf is a regular to Sarasbaug and before Covid, he and his group of senior citizen friends would spend around four hours sitting, chatting in the garden, but now it has almost become difficult for they are not allowed to sit on the green grassy knolls in the garden. “Earlier the timings for the garden were from 5.30 am until 10 am which gave ample time to various age group activities like people who preferred to job or walk and even for those who wished to have a casual stroll along with friends, but the garden timings now are not enough and they have kept only the jogging track open to the public,” said Saraf.

But people have found alternatives to this and are now often seen climbing Parvati or Taljai hills and finding their own space around the area. Some have even taken to taking a stroll outside the open space at Sarasbaug instead of going in to the garden.

Vithal Kate who is a regular at Dr Vartak Udyan in Shaniwar peth said, “ The longer timings would be suitable for everyone, as children are also keen on spending more time outside in the garden, pre-covid, the garden would remain open until 9 pm which was helpful for many who would simply come to relax after work and then head home. But now the garden is open only until 8pm.”

Ashok Ghorpade, garden superintendent, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said, “ We have opened all the 204 gardens in the city excluding Peshwe Udyaan and the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological park and research centre. The Peshwe Udyan is kept closed as precaution as many of the children are not vaccinated and Zoo has not got any directives from the state government. The timing is kept following relaxations to restrictions mentioned in the existing orders of January 8 and 9, which states that gardens are to remain open as per timings fixed by the local authorities. We are keeping the gardens open from 6 am to 9 am and 5 pm to8 pm. Earlier, we had kept it open from 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm after the first wave of Covid.”

