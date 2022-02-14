Covid fatalities still rising, but rate is now slower in Pune

PUNE: While the number of new Covid-19 cases continues to fall, the number of absolute deaths and the case fatality rate (CFR) due to the infection has risen in the past week. The number of weekly deaths reported between February 3 and 9 has been at a five-week high as more than 100 deaths were reported and the CFR rose to 0.5%. Although the number of absolute deaths has risen, the growth rate has slowed down compared to the earlier few weeks. Experts feel that the rise in deaths could be due to the surge in cases that the district saw mid-January and the CFR is a cascading effect of the same.

According to the district health office, the week between February 3 and 9 saw 106 deaths which took the case fatality rate due to the infection to 0.5%. This is the highest CFR and also the highest number of absolute deaths in the district in the past five weeks. However, the week-on-week growth has not been as much as the earlier few weeks. Between January 27 and February 2, Pune district reported 96 deaths and consequently, a 0.2% CFR. In the week between January 20 and 26, the district reported 80 deaths and a 0.08% CFR; whereas in the week prior, there were 44 deaths and a 0.06% CFR; and in the week before that, 19 deaths and a 0.05% CFR.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, Covid-19 advisor to the state government, said, “The surge that the district saw in the middle of January is now resulting in a surge in deaths. Although Omicron was mild, the sheer numbers and those who did not have enough protection due to comorbidities or those who were not still vaccinated could have led to the rise in deaths reported. Also, we have to keep in mind that Delta was still present with Omicron so it could have resulted in severity in the initial days of January and we need to understand the impact of Omicron on comorbidity and other factors.”