Covid jabs have fallen out of favour in Pune district

PUNE Even though the Maharashtra government has decided to ramp up vaccination, throughout Pune district, daily vaccination numbers in Pune city have barely crossed the 23-K mark since the start of May. In the last five days, the district saw daily vaccination as low as 2,137, which was on May 8.

Earlier this week, state health minister Rajesh Tope said, as cases are seeing a rise in India and in Maharashtra, the government will now speed up the vaccination drive to combat the potential next wave. “If the cases continue to rise, the government might even bring back the mask mandate. The Covid cases are rising across Maharashtra. It seems in the current circumstances, vaccines will be the best shield against the impending fourth wave,” said Tope.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad, said that the district is conducting door-to-door checks to ensure that more beneficiaries take the second dose as well as the precaution dose. “Even though we are unable to reach the vaccination numbers like earlier, there is plenty of awareness among the people. Also, door-to-door checks by Asha workers have ensured that no beneficiary is left out,” said Prasad.

Doctors from Indian Medical Association (IMA) have also emphasised the importance of vaccination. “There is a threat of the fourth wave and those eligible to get vaccinated without delay. Beneficiaries should complete their doses,” said doctors.

As of Thursday, Pune district reported 9,755,497 first dose and 8,124,644 second dose. There are a total of 398,798 precautionary doses administered so far in the district.