Covid jabs have fallen out of favour in Pune district
PUNE Even though the Maharashtra government has decided to ramp up vaccination, throughout Pune district, daily vaccination numbers in Pune city have barely crossed the 23-K mark since the start of May. In the last five days, the district saw daily vaccination as low as 2,137, which was on May 8.
Earlier this week, state health minister Rajesh Tope said, as cases are seeing a rise in India and in Maharashtra, the government will now speed up the vaccination drive to combat the potential next wave. “If the cases continue to rise, the government might even bring back the mask mandate. The Covid cases are rising across Maharashtra. It seems in the current circumstances, vaccines will be the best shield against the impending fourth wave,” said Tope.
Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad, said that the district is conducting door-to-door checks to ensure that more beneficiaries take the second dose as well as the precaution dose. “Even though we are unable to reach the vaccination numbers like earlier, there is plenty of awareness among the people. Also, door-to-door checks by Asha workers have ensured that no beneficiary is left out,” said Prasad.
Doctors from Indian Medical Association (IMA) have also emphasised the importance of vaccination. “There is a threat of the fourth wave and those eligible to get vaccinated without delay. Beneficiaries should complete their doses,” said doctors.
As of Thursday, Pune district reported 9,755,497 first dose and 8,124,644 second dose. There are a total of 398,798 precautionary doses administered so far in the district.
-
A selfless act: Student leaves exam to reach injured family to hospital
An MBA student going to take Anuj Choudhary's exams instead helped a family injured in a road mishap, in Secundrabad area of district Bulandshahr, on Wednesday. Anuj Choudhary is pursuing his second year MBA studies from VSM College of Dadri in Noida. He spotted an accident on Khurja road in which a couple and their two children were injured and they were crying for help. Doctors declared his wife Farzana, 30 brought dead.
-
Mega Covid vaccination camp on May 13 in Ludhiana’s 339 schools
The health department is all set to conduct a mega vaccination drive in 339 schools in the district on May 13. Giving further information, Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said that 131 vaccination sites are set up in urban areas of Ludhiana. One vaccination site is in Khanna, eight sites are in Jagraon, three in Samrala, four in Raikot, 26 in Kumkalan. Five more people tested Covid positive in Ludhiana on Thursday, taking the district's case count to 1,09,898.
-
Chintan Shivir: Cong says ready to work on shortcomings, will transform itself
The party said it would introspect in the next three days to embark on a new direction by confronting various challenges and pave the way for the country's bright future.
-
Trials for Covovax booster dose begin at 4 locations in Pune
PUNE Trials for the booster dose of Covovax vaccine to be administered to adults have started at eight locations across India, including four in Pune district, on Thursday. The trials were undertaken at KEM hospital's Manchar research centre and three other locations in Pune. According to doctors from the hospital, around 370 participants are participating in the trials nationally. Besides KEM, trials are also underway at Nobel hospital in Pune.
-
Chinese manjha claims 4th life in 2 years in Meerut district
Chinese manjha (thread used for flying kites) claimed yet another life on Wednesday in the district. The accident took place near Ramtal Vatika in the Cantt area. A young security guard in a school, Gaurav Rajput, 26 was a resident of village Pooth. Despite the ban imposed on the sale of Chinese manjha by the Allahabad High Court, it is available in the market and being used by kite-flyers. Chinese manjha is no different than the manjha produced locally.
