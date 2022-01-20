Covid positivity rate at 35%, hospital cases show gradual rise in Pune

Pune: Rise in active Covid cases has also seen more home isolations and hospitalisations since January 1. On January 1, in Pune district hospital isolations stood at 692 which increased to 2,330 whereas home isolations at 2,662 touched 70,768 till January 19. As many patients with mild or no symptoms are advised home quarantine, there is a gradual rise in hospitalisation in the district, according to health officials.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, said that even though there is a rise in hospitalisations, 95 per cent Covid positive cases are still in home isolation.

“All government and private hospitals have vacant Covid beds as of now. In PMC-run Naidu hospital, there are 120 beds vacant and 100 beds are unoccupied in Baner facility. More than 60 per cent beds are vacant in private hospitals. We will acquire more beds if the need arises, but vacant beds are available now. In fact, we have reopened just one Covid care centre (CCC) with 250 beds and have received only 15 admissions,” said Dr Wavare.

Along with hospitalisation, the case fatality rate (CFR) on January 18 for Pune city limits was 1.82. The figure was 1.87 on January 12 and 1.90 on December 23, according to the district health department.

There has been a gradual rise in weekly positivity rate in the district as well. On December 25, the weekly positivity rate was 2.5. On January 10, it increased to 22.8 and on January 17 it touched 34.2.

Dr Kapil Zirpe, member, Pune Covid-19 task force and head of the neurotrauma unit at Ruby Hall Clinic, said that in this wave, the fatalities are less and so are admissions.

“Those who require hospital admission are for management for other diseases or comorbidities rather than Covid. Many patients from outside Pune are showing delta variant. However, there is no load on hospitals as of now,” said Dr Zirpe.