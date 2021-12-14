Covid: Pune district reports 178 new cases, 11 deaths

Pune: As of Tuesday, Pune district reported 178 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.16 million of which 1.14 million have recovered, 20,099 deaths and 1,665 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 68,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 61 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 368,649 and the death toll went up to 7,002 as two more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 75 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 524,089 and the death toll went up to 9,230 as two more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 42 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 270,342 and the toll stood at 3,517 as two more deaths were reported in the district on the day.

Pune district also saw 68,324 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Tuesday and in total 14,326,574. Of which 8,502,918 are first doses and 5,823,656 are second doses. A total of 669 sites saw vaccination of which 448 were government centres and 221 were private.

