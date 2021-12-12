Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid: Pune district reports 195 new cases, six deaths

Updated on Dec 12, 2021 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: As of Saturday, Pune district reported 195 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.16 million of which 1.14 million have recovered, 20,077 deaths and 1,667 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 77,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 71 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 368,468 and the death toll went up to 6,992 as three more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 89 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 523,864 and the death toll went up to 9,222 as three more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 35 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 270,241 and the toll stood at 3,513 as no more deaths were reported in the district on the day.

Pune district also saw 77,330 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Saturday and in total 14,125,864. Of which 8,441,358 are first doses and 5,684,506 are second doses. A total of 691 sites saw vaccination of which 479 were government centres and 212 were private.

