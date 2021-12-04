Covid: Pune district sees 168 new cases and 2 deaths

Pune: As of Friday, Pune district has reported 168 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.16 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 20,061 deaths and 1,928 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 95,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 49 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 368,044 and the death toll stood at 6,981 as two more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 84 new cases which took the progressive count to 523,225 and the death toll stood at 9,218 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 35 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 269,921 and the toll stood at 3,512 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune district also saw 95,430 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Friday and in total 13,482,355. Of which, 8,227,980 are first doses and 5,254,375 are second doses. A total of 710 sites saw vaccination of which 549 were government centres and 161 were private.

Omicron variant: 30 samples sent for genomic surveillance

Two more suspected Omicron samples sent for genome sequencing. On November 26, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) named the Covid-19 virus variant detected in South Africa and some other countries Omicron. WHO has also classified the Omicron variant as a “variant of concern”. Experts have expressed possibilities that owing to the genetic modification in the virus, it may possess some specific characteristics. While the transmissibility of infection seems to have increased because of this new variant, there is still not enough clarity on whether or not it will cause a severe disease and whether it will evade the immunity. More information is expected in the next two weeks’ time or so.

Against this background, surveillance of international passengers has been started as per the Government of India guidelines. Until Friday morning, 2,821 passengers arriving from Omicron high-risk countries at Mumbai airport have been tested with RT-PCR and two samples have been positive. 224 of 11,060 passengers arrived from other countries have been tested and one out of them was tested positive. Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since November 1 is underway.

A total of 30 samples from both airport and field surveillance have been sent for genomic sequencing. Of these, 14 are sent to NIV Pune and 16 to Kasturba Hospital laboratory. Genetic changes/mutation in viruses is a natural phenomenon and people should not panic. The public health department appeals to the citizens that they should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. The department authorities if they have had an international travel history in the last month and those who have not taken Covid-19 vaccine or have had only one dose should complete their vaccination at the earliest.