Covid: Pune district sees 235 new cases, 5 deaths

Pune: As of Wednesday, Pune district reported 235 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.16 million of which 1.14 million have recovered, 20,104 deaths and 1,647 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 43,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 73 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 368,722 and the death toll went up to 7,004 as two more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 118 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 524,207 and the death toll went up to 9,232 as two more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 44 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 270,386 and the toll stood at 3,518 as one more death was reported in the district on the day.

As of Wednesday, 929 patients were discharged on the day taking the total to 6,494,617 Covid patients discharged after full recovery until the day. The recovery rate in the state is 97.72%. Also, 925 new cases and 10 more Covid deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday. The case fatality rate is the state is 2.12%. Of 67,182,510 laboratory samples 6,646,061 have been tested positive (9.89%) for Covid until Wednesday. Currently, 75,868 people are in home quarantine and 864 people are in institutional quarantine.

Pune district also saw 43,317 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Wednesday and in total 14,373,904. Of which, 8,516,999 are first doses and 5,856,905 are second doses. A total of 582 sites saw vaccination of which 423 were government centres and 159 were private.