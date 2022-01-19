Covid surge: Flight count drops by half, passenger traffic hit at Pune airport

Pune: The reported rise in Covid cases in the state has seen a drastic fall in air traffic at Pune airport in the last one month. The daily operation of 76 flights on January 3 has dropped to 37 as on January 19. While airline companies have either cancelled or reduced their flights by half, passenger footfall has dropped from 20,000 plus in December last year to below 10,000 in January 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Airlines authorities said that many passengers have cancelled their trips after testing Covid positive.

“The load factor of airline companies has reduced. Around 15 days prior, our arrival and departure passenger count was around 8,000 each. And the number had touched 18,000-20,000 last month, before dropping to 3,500 passengers each for arrival and departure. People are avoiding travel as a precautionary measure with reported rise in coronavirus cases,” said Santosh Doke, Pune airport director.

“Airlines cancel a flight if it gets only 10-15 confirmed passengers and try to club it with other flights on the same routes. For example, if there are four flights from Delhi to Pune after one hour interval then passengers of these four flights are clubbed into one or else it incurs huge expenditure,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the winter schedule (October-March) is usually booked across the country with heavy air traffic, cases of Omicron variant of Covid reported since last month has left passengers to rethink their travel plans. “I had booked a ticket for January 12 to travel to Delhi for some work, but as Covid cases were on rise I cancelled the ticket. We don’t want to take any risk and many restrictions are also in place,” said Shilpa Gandhi, a chartered accountant.

Another city-based businessman Atul Khode said, “We had a business conference organised at Chennai for last weekend and our group of 10 people was supposed to travel. Only two attended the conference and the rest cancelled with plans to hold another at a later date.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Covid surge sees drop in flights

Daily flight operations and passenger count at Pune airport

January 1, 2022

Flight operations: 52

Arrived passengers: 7,089

Departed passengers: 6,167

January 2, 2022

Flight operations: 70

Arrived passengers: 10,764

Departed passengers: 9,413

January 4, 2022

Flight operations: 66

Arrived passengers: 8,409

Departed passengers: 7,380

January 5, 2022

Flight operations: 68

Arrived passengers: 7,380

Departed passengers: 7,169

January 8, 2022

Flight operations: 53

Arrived passengers: 6,044

Departed passengers: 6,466

January 9, 2022

Flight operations: 61

Arrived passengers: 7,085

Departed passengers: 7,502

January 11, 2022

Flight operations: 48

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arrived passengers: 4,609

Departed passengers: 5,280

January 12, 2022

Flight operations: 45

Arrived passengers: 4,756

Departed passengers: 5,040

January 13, 2022

Flight operations: 50

Arrived passengers: 4,542

Departed passengers: 5,358

January 14, 2022

Flight operations: 51

Arrived passengers: 4,085

Departed passengers: 4,762

January 16, 2022

Flight operations: 50

Arrived passengers: 5,206

Departed passengers: 5,587

January 17, 2022

Flight operations: 46

Arrived passengers: 4,369

Departed passengers: 4,536