Covid testing in Pune drops, as positivity rate stays above state average

PUNE According to the state health department, Pune district’s weekly Covid-19 positivity rate between October 21 and October 27, is the highest in the state.

As per the weekly combined positivity rate, Pune district reported a 2.9% positivity rate between October 13 and October 19, during which Pune reported 2,884 positive cases of the 100,366 samples tested. In the following week, between October 21 and October 27, the district saw 88,314 samples tested of which 2,225 positives were reported, which took the positivity rate to 2.5%.

Pune has been one of the worst affected districts in the state and for a long time reported the highest active cases, and at one point also reported the highest active cases in the country. Now, the number of new Covid-19 cases has been going down, but so has number of tests.

Despite a drop in the number of cases, 659 fewer cases, a drastic drop in the number of tests (12,000 fewer tests), the district has the highest positivity rate in the state as 2.5 people test positive for every 100 samples collected, while the state records only 1.4 new patients for every 100 samples.

Rajesh Deshmukh, district collector, said, “Pune has been testing more samples per million of the population than any other district in the state and at one point more than any other district in the country. We are testing even more than what we were testing during the first wave as well and the overall positivity rate is lower than what it was throughout the pandemic. However, I am in touch with all the authorities in the district and have instructed them to further increase the number of tests so that the positivity rate comes down further.”