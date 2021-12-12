Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Covid testing increases in Pune district on Omicron fears, but positivity rate steady
pune news

Covid testing increases in Pune district on Omicron fears, but positivity rate steady

In the week between November 25 and December 1, Pune district saw 94,000 Covid tests, while in the succeeding week, December 2-18, the district saw 100,000 tests and the positivity rate fell from 1.6% to 1.1%
Although the Omicron variant initially did increase concern, as of now only sporadic cases are being reported and symptoms reported are milder. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 08:05 PM IST
BySteffy Thevar

PUNE In the wake of the new variant Omicron the district, the administration has increased Covid-19 tests, both RTPCR and antigen, however, the number of cases have not gone any higher, bringing down the positivity rate.

In the week between November 25 and December 1, the district saw 94,000 tests, while in the succeeding week, December 2-18, the district saw 100,000 tests and the positivity rate fell from 1.6% to 1.1%.

Although the Omicron variant initially did increase concern, as of now only sporadic cases are being reported and symptoms reported are milder.

In the week between, November 25 and December 1, the district saw 1,403 new Covid-19 cases, which took the positivity rate for the week to 1.6%; 18 deaths were recorded. In the following week, 1,197 new Covid-19 cases were reported which took the positivity rate to 1.1%, while a total of 16 deaths were reported.

However, while the overall number of tests have been going up, the number of tests being done in Pune rural have gone down drastically. Pune city and PCMC have upped the number of tests conducted. In the last week of November, Pune rural conducted 38,000 tests in which 501 new Covid-19 cases were reported, while in the first week of December this went down to 25,000 tests in which 364 Covid-19 cases were reported.

RELATED STORIES

In the wake of the new variant of concern, the state government had instructed the district administration to increase testing in all the districts to bring the positivity rate to below 0.5%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP