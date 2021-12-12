Covid testing increases in Pune district on Omicron fears, but positivity rate steady

PUNE In the wake of the new variant Omicron the district, the administration has increased Covid-19 tests, both RTPCR and antigen, however, the number of cases have not gone any higher, bringing down the positivity rate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the week between November 25 and December 1, the district saw 94,000 tests, while in the succeeding week, December 2-18, the district saw 100,000 tests and the positivity rate fell from 1.6% to 1.1%.

Although the Omicron variant initially did increase concern, as of now only sporadic cases are being reported and symptoms reported are milder.

In the week between, November 25 and December 1, the district saw 1,403 new Covid-19 cases, which took the positivity rate for the week to 1.6%; 18 deaths were recorded. In the following week, 1,197 new Covid-19 cases were reported which took the positivity rate to 1.1%, while a total of 16 deaths were reported.

However, while the overall number of tests have been going up, the number of tests being done in Pune rural have gone down drastically. Pune city and PCMC have upped the number of tests conducted. In the last week of November, Pune rural conducted 38,000 tests in which 501 new Covid-19 cases were reported, while in the first week of December this went down to 25,000 tests in which 364 Covid-19 cases were reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the wake of the new variant of concern, the state government had instructed the district administration to increase testing in all the districts to bring the positivity rate to below 0.5%.