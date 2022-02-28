Covid vaccine nearing expiry: State refuses to exchange stock

PUNE Despite nearing the expiry date on lakhs of Covishield vaccine doses by March end, the state government has now refused the exchange policy and has instructed the local officials to take the vaccines and consume them at the government Covid-19 vaccination centres for free of cost.

The private hospitals will have to give an undertaking regarding the cold storage chain and proper storage of the vaccines supplied by them.

Dr Sanjay Patil, the chairperson of Hospital Board of India, Pune Chapter, said, “We welcome the move of the government as it would avoid mass wastage of the vaccines and help in providing precautionary doses to the vulnerable and eligible population.”

While the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has welcomed the move which might allow the wastage of lakhs of vaccines in the state, the government vaccination centres might not be able to use all the stock as they are also well loaded with Covishield stock.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, chief immunization officer at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “The PMC Covid-19 vaccination centres alone have about 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield and if we demand the state is willing to send two lakhs more doses of the vaccine. We do not have any shortage of the vaccine.”

“If there is any private hospital which is willing to donate their stock to us then they can do that and we will try to consume the stock at our centres as per the demand. Although we would not be able to accept any stock which has less than a month’s expiry date as we have to further store it at our facility and distribute it as per our centres,” he said.

On February 24 state government issued a notification stating that the large amounts of Covishield doses which are available at private hospitals could be administered at government-run centres for free of cost. However, the state would not provide any fresh doses later in exchange for these doses.

Earlier the Indian Medical Association Hospital Board had requested the state government and local authorities to take in the current stock and replace them with fresh stock whenever the demand for vaccines goes up.

