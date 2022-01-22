Covid vaccine not mandatory, but state has right to offer certain services for fully vaxxed: Ajit Pawar

PUNE The state government has clarified that it has not made vaccination mandatory though the government intends to encourage everyone to get both doses of vaccine to prevent Covid-19 infection and an order regarding carrying vaccine certification at certain places are made with the same intention.

The response in this regard came from deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar while answering a query about the Centre’s stand in the Supreme Court that no one can be vaccinated against their will.

Earlier last week, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that Covid-19 inoculation guidelines issued by the Union health ministry do not envisage forcible vaccination without obtaining the consent of an individual.

On the issue of exempting persons with disabilities from producing vaccination certificates, the Centre told the apex court that it has not issued any standard operating procedure (SOP) that makes it mandatory to carry the vaccination certificate for any purpose. The Centre said this in its affidavit filed in response to a plea by NGO Evara Foundation seeking door-to-door, priority Covid-19 vaccination for persons with disabilities.

Speaking on this, Pawar on Saturday said in Pune that, the Centre has submitted what it felt right though state the state government has certain rights, which it is exercising.

“Our intention is not to make it as a precondition. One can take risks by not taking both doses, but he or she doesn’t have the right to pose threat to others and this has been our stand. Having said everyone has the freedom to decide. We are not denying them basic facilities or their rights. The same vaccination rule was even in place for MLAs during assembly session,” said Pawar.

His response was to the question about the rule pertaining to allowing only those with both doses at the swimming pools and open grounds.

In Pune, the local administration recently made it mandatory for those commuting through Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus to carry certification for double vaccination.