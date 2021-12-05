Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: Pune sees 161 new cases and one death on Sunday

Pune district also saw 23,317 vaccinations on the day as per CoWin dashboard on Sunday for a total 13,608,901, of which 8,268,230 are first doses and 5,340,671 are second doses. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE As of Sunday, Pune district reported 161 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection. This takes the progressive count to 1.16 million of which 1.13 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 20,062 with 1882 active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment, or in home isolation. Pune also saw 23,317 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 39 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 368,146 and the death toll stands at 6,982 as one more death was reported on Sunday. Pune city reported 83 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 523,397. The death toll stands at 9,218. PCMC reported 39 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 269,991, with the toll at 3,512, as no more deaths were reported on the day.

Pune district also saw 23,317 vaccinations on the day as per CoWin dashboard on Sunday for a total 13,608,901, of which 8,268,230 are first doses and 5,340,671 are second doses. A total of 245 sites saw vaccinations of which 137 are government centres and 108 are private centres.

