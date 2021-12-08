Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Covid-19: Pune sees 171 new cases, one death
pune news

Covid-19: Pune sees 171 new cases, one death

As of Tuesday, Pune district reported 171 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection
Pune also saw over 86,000 doses of vaccinations on the day. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

As of Tuesday, Pune district reported 171 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.16 million of which 1.14 million have recovered, 20,063 deaths and 1,716 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 86,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 46 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 368,222 and the death toll stood at 6,982 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 76 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 523,512 and the death toll stood at 9,218 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 49 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 270,055 and the toll stood at 3,513 as one more death was reported in the district on the day.

Pune district also saw 86,828 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Tuesday and in total 13,812,619. Of which 8,340,269 are first doses and 5,472,350 are second doses. A total of 677 sites saw vaccination of which 535 were government centres and 142 were private.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP