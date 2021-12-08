Covid-19: Pune sees 231 new cases and four deaths on Wednesday

PUNE As of Wednesday Pune district reported 231 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.16 million out of which 1.14 million have recovered, 20,067 deaths and 1,669 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 86 thousand doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 76 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 368,298 and the death toll went up to 6,985 as three more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 107 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 523,619 and the death toll went up to 9,219 as one more death was reported. PCMC reported 48 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 270,103 and the toll stood at 3,513 as no more deaths were reported in the district on the day.

Pune district also saw 69,296 vaccinations on the day as per CoWin dashboard on Wednesday and in total 1,38,87,402. Out of which 83,65,313 are first doses and 55,22,089 are second doses. A total of 633 sites saw vaccination out of which 487 were govt centres and 146 were private centres.

