Critically endangered vultures rewilded after landmark rehab effort in Maha

In a step towards conservation, three White-Rumped Vultures – classified as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List — have been successfully reintroduced into the wild after over three years in captivity. The release - carried out on May 22 in Sawarna, Nashik – is the result of a joint initiative between the Maharashtra forest department and Pune-based RESQ Charitable Trust. When the birds first arrived in Pune, they were in a critical condition — suffering from severe nutritional deficiencies, deteriorated plumage, and a lack of basic survival instincts. (HT)

The three vultures were among four that had been transferred in October 2024 from Mumbai to the Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre (TTC), Pune, which specialises in recovery and release of injured or captive wildlife.

When the birds first arrived in Pune, they were in a critical condition — suffering from severe nutritional deficiencies, deteriorated plumage, and a lack of basic survival instincts. One bird, later diagnosed as immunocompromised, succumbed to a chronic infection despite intensive care. The remaining three underwent a rigorous, science-led rehabilitation process. “We focused on every element that affects survival in the wild—from restoring muscle strength and flight to reconditioning ground feeding behaviours,” said Dr Sushrut Shirbhate, senior veterinarian at RESQ CT.

Over a period of seven months, the vultures showed remarkable improvement, transitioning from reluctant feeders to strong, self-reliant scavengers. Their progress was monitored through regular radiographs, blood tests, and morphometric evaluations. Behavioural conditioning was equally prioritised in that they were trained for sustained flight, thermoregulation, perching and social feeding with minimal human contact inside a dedicated aviary.

Ahead of the release, all three vultures were ringed for identification. The largest among them was also fitted with a solar-powered GPS tracker to enable long-term post-release monitoring. Early tracking reports show that these birds have integrated into a wild flock and are exhibiting normal behaviour.

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune division, said, “These birds weren’t just from the same species—they were siblings. Releasing them into an existing wild population not only avoids inbreeding but helps rebuild natural social structures essential for the species’ survival.”

Initial tracking following release was conducted jointly by the Nashik forest department and RESQ CT’s field team. It showed that the vultures have adapted well to their new environment. Monitoring will continue over the coming weeks to ensure long-term success.

Once a common sight across India, White-Rumped Vultures have suffered a catastrophic population collapse of over 99% in recent decades, largely due to poisoning from the veterinary drug diclofenac, as well as habitat loss and food scarcity. Maharashtra is among the few states that still hosts remnant populations, particularly in ecologically rich zones like Nashik.

Neha Panchamiya, founder and president of RESQ CT, said, “Rehabilitating and releasing vultures is not only ethical—it is strategic. These birds perform an essential ecological function as scavengers. Their return reduces the burden on rescue centres, restores balance to ecosystems, and gives us hope that critically endangered species can still make a comeback.”