Crop insurance: Firms start payments, 35.81 lakh farmers benefit

PUNE As the unseasonal rain, cyclones have affected the 2021 kharif season, Agriculture commissionerate of Maharashtra has claimed that 75% of the crop insurance claimed under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) have already been cleared.

State agriculture commissioner Dheeraj Kumar said that ₹2,061 crore has been paid to 35.81 lakh beneficiaries. Total crop insurance claims amounting to ₹ 2,756 crore by 47.66 lakh farmers were raised in this season. According to officials, the disbursement of the compensation has been done quickly this year, as crops such as Tur are still yet to be harvested.

“So far 75% of ₹2,756 crore have been disbursed by the crop insurance companies in the state. Remaining claims are also in the pipeline. The total calculated amount of crop insurance claims raised due to excessive rains, natural calamities such as cyclones drought is ₹2,756 crores. In March and April there were unseasonal rains. Then there was the Taukte cyclone. In September there were also high rains. So, the total amount of expected losses is expected to increase,” said Dheeraj Kumar, state agriculture commissioner.

Crop insurance companies have been asked to pay the remaining compensations before Dec 20, 2021. A survey for 12,487 claims is yet to be done and compensation of ₹695 crores is yet to be given to the remaining 11.85 lakh beneficiaries.

Dheeraj Kumar said that the overall work of general awareness for change in the cropping pattern will be beneficial to the farmers and by which less losses will be occurred is going on. “We have two policies under which work is being done on this issue. We are also trying to create general awareness about it. But it’s a huge field and it has to be done collectively. Factors such as NGOs, civic society, and the media should come together with the administration on these issues. There should also be acceptance from the farmers,” said Kumar.