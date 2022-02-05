Crude bomb meant to scare pigs kills five-year-old girl in Wadmukhwadi

PUNE A five-year-old girl died, while two other children sustained injuries during a crude bomb explosion on Saturday afternoon . The incident took place at around 1 pm in the Wadmukhwadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The bombs were placed in a sugarcane field to scare away the pigs when they were discovered by the children who started playing with them, police said.

Radha Gokul Gawli ( 5) was killed instantaneously as the bomb exploded while she was playing. Her younger sister Arti (4) and Raju Mahesh Gawli ( 4) were injured and admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

According to police, the family members had gone out to sell milk when the incident took place. “They thought it (bomb) was a ball and they were playing with it. The girl died on the spot while other children have sustained injuries. They are admitted to a private hospital, ”an official said.

Dighi police station in charge Dilip Shinde ,said, “ Prima facie evidence suggests points out that the children found some crude bombs, that resembled as balls that are planted in fields to kill wild or stray animals including pigs. It was an accidental blast where one girl was killed . The children belong to traditional milk selling communities and their parents were not present when the incident took place. We are trying to find out the source from where the crude bombs were procured and how they were planted. A case has been lodged and investigation is on ,” he said.