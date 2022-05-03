Crushing season over, 50 lakh tonne sugarcane still lying in farms: Kisan Morcha

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Kisan Morcha has decided to protest in front of the sugar comissionerate from May 5, as 50 lakh tonne sugarcane is lying in firms without cutting, though the crushing season is over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP Kisan Morcha state president Vasudev Kale said, “We are following the issue to cut the additional sugarcane which is standing in the farms, but the government and sugar factories are avoiding it in the name of minimum support price. As there is poor planning, more than 50 lakh tonne sugarcane is waiting to be crushed in the farms.”

“Farmers are facing troubles as the sugarcane hasn’t been cut by the factories. Due to the delay, the weight of the crop has come down. Even in the scorching heat, the farmers need to maintain the crops, which is tough,” added Kale.

The Kisan Morcha has demanded that the crop is cut down. As the sugarcane weight came down, farmers should get additional ₹25,000 compensation per hector. If the factories fail to cut the sugarcane, they should provide ₹75,000 compensation per hector to such farmers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}