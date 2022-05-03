Crushing season over, 50 lakh tonne sugarcane still lying in farms: Kisan Morcha
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Kisan Morcha has decided to protest in front of the sugar comissionerate from May 5, as 50 lakh tonne sugarcane is lying in firms without cutting, though the crushing season is over.
BJP Kisan Morcha state president Vasudev Kale said, “We are following the issue to cut the additional sugarcane which is standing in the farms, but the government and sugar factories are avoiding it in the name of minimum support price. As there is poor planning, more than 50 lakh tonne sugarcane is waiting to be crushed in the farms.”
“Farmers are facing troubles as the sugarcane hasn’t been cut by the factories. Due to the delay, the weight of the crop has come down. Even in the scorching heat, the farmers need to maintain the crops, which is tough,” added Kale.
The Kisan Morcha has demanded that the crop is cut down. As the sugarcane weight came down, farmers should get additional ₹25,000 compensation per hector. If the factories fail to cut the sugarcane, they should provide ₹75,000 compensation per hector to such farmers.
Akal Takht holds US Sikh publisher ‘tankhaiya’ for distortion in Gurbani
The Akal Takht on Tuesday declared a US-based Sikh publisher, Thaminder Singh Anand, a “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) for making distortions in the Gurbani (hymns) and asked the community to boycott him till he appears before the Takht to apologise for his offence. According to the SGPC, Anand is associated with US-based organisation Sikh Book Club that runs a website on Sikh literature. The SGPC is the apex gurdwara management body.
Ten killed, 11 injured in jeep-auto collision in UP’s Kasganj
Ten people, including women and kids, were killed and 11 others injured when an autorickshaw had a head-on collision with a speeding jeep under Patiyali police station limits in Kasganj district on Tuesday morning, police said. Kasganj superintendent of police Rohan P Botre said the incident took place when the women and kids from Farrukhabad district were coming to attend 'satsang' (religious gathering) in Bahadur Nagar locality of Kasganj at around 10 am.
Ten members of family among 14 test Covid +ve in Meerut
Ten members of a family in Saket area were among the 14 new cases of Corona reported in Meerut on Monday. With this, the number of active cases in the district is now 35 and all of them are in home isolation. The 10 members of a family, who were found positive, were those who came in contact with an LKG student who tested Covid positive on Friday. They are student's parents and other relatives.
Police investigate unauthorised access to state govt’s citizen service portal
Police have initiated a probe after an unidentified person tried to clear an application for caste certificate on the Maharashtra government's citizen service portal Aple Sarkar, using the log-in IDs and passwords of the local tehsildar, nayab tehsildar, and sub-divisional officer. The tehsildar office receives applications at Setu Suvidha Kendra, Maha e-Suvidha Kendra, and on Aple Sarkar portal for various purposes.
Seer who called for ‘dharma sansad’ at Taj stopped from visiting monument
Agra A seer from Ayodhya, who had called for a 'dharma sansad' at the Taj Mahal on May 5 to declare India a Hindu Rashtra and install a Shiva idol there, was stopped from visiting the monument on Tuesday and was taken to the outskirts of Agra city. Vikas Kumar said he was stopped from going to Taj Mahal because his call for a religious event at the monument was against the Supreme Court guidelines.
