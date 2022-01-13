CSIR-NCL signs licensing agreement with SKYi Innovations LLP

PUNE The CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune and SKYi Innovations LLP, Pune, signed a know-how licencing agreement for the ‘Process for the synthesis of hyperbranched polymers’ in Pune on Thursday. It is a solvent-free eco-friendly process and involves a metal-free catalyst. The technology is the outcome of research work done by Dr Ashootosh Ambade, principal scientist from the polymer science and engineering division of NCL.

“The hyperbranched polymers have different applications. The synthesis process uses commercially available raw materials and generates the hyperbranched polymer in a single reaction step,” said Dr Ambade.

“The CSIR-NCL know-how will be used to synthesise hyperbranched (HB) polymer for application as additives for improvement in properties of engineering plastics such as polyamides, polyesters, and other polymers like bioplastics. These polymers can be used in structural applications. The process will help SKYi Innovations to start indigenous production of HB polymer as a part of its ‘Make in India’ efforts since this product is currently imported,” he added.

SKYi Innovations is one of the leading manufacturers of long fibre thermoplastics (LFT) globally, with a production facility in India. They have developed different products such as thermoplastics UD tapes for engineering applications.