Curbs eased in Pune district, city may get respite today

PUNE A day after state government notification, Pune district administration eased curbs in rural parts on Tuesday although Pune city may have to wait for the respite till Wednesday.

Collector Rajendra Deshmukh said since the population having received single dose in the district stands at 108 % and for double dose it is 85%, a pre-condition laid out by state government, he was relaxing curbs.

PMC officials however said order may be issued by Wednesday. “We have received the guidelines from the state for relaxation in Covid restriction but, changes can be made according to the situation of respective cities. We have made PMC’s guidelines which will be released tomorrow,” said Rajendra Muthe, deputy commissioner, general administration department, PMC.

“Whatever relaxations need to be lifted by the local authorities will first be discussed and announced during the Covid review meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar,” said Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao .

The relaxations, announced by state government late on Monday include the opening of all national parks and safaris as per regular timings with online tickets. Even ticketed tourist spots will be allowed to open, but only for those who are fully vaccinated.

However, the order stated that local authorities may decide on timings for restaurants, theatres and natyagrihas. As per state order, there will be no limit to people who attend funerals, while marriages may have guests of up to 25% of the capacity of open ground or banquets, or 200 people, whichever is lower. Similarly, swimming pools, water parks as well as amusement theme parks, can operate at 50% capacity. Even spas can operate with a 50% capacity. Bhajans and all local and cultural programmes will be allowed at 50% capacity of the hall.

The traders’ representatives and commercial establishments in Pune have welcomed the decision made by the state government and are hopeful that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) would follow suit.

“The state government has introduced the relaxation on Covid restrictions from February 1, due to the mild nature of the virus and the recent decline in cases, and that is good news for us. The further relaxation of Covid restrictions like the opening of schools, parks, and other public places is a good move by the government,” said Fattechand Ranka, chairman of Federation of Trade Associations of Pune.

“We have not got any clarity on the restaurant’s timings as the guidelines from PMC have not been issued. But we hope that they extend the timing from 10 pm so that the hotel industry can flourish,” said Sharan Shetty, president Hotelier Association.

“Relaxation given in the restriction is a progressive move by the government. As there is less severity, lower hospitalisation, and use of oxygen beds, restrictions can be eased. Seeing to the situation, modification to the restrictions can be brought every week,” said Siddharth Shirole, BJP MLA.