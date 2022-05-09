Customs dept seizes gold worth 26.45 lakh at Pune airport

Pune: The customs department sleuths have seized 500 grams of 24 carat gold from a passenger who arrived on a SpiceJet flight from Dubai on May 5. The gold, in the form of crude bangles and chains, is valued at ₹26.45 lakh. Both the passenger and the organiser at Pune (who had come to receive her at the airport) were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act.

