Customs dept seizes gold worth 26.45 lakh at Pune airport

The customs department sleuths at Pune airport seized 500 grams of 24 carat gold from a passenger who arrived on a SpiceJet flight from Dubai on May 5
Published on May 09, 2022 07:08 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: The customs department sleuths have seized 500 grams of 24 carat gold from a passenger who arrived on a SpiceJet flight from Dubai on May 5. The gold, in the form of crude bangles and chains, is valued at 26.45 lakh. Both the passenger and the organiser at Pune (who had come to receive her at the airport) were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act.

