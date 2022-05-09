Customs dept seizes gold worth ₹26.45 lakh at Pune airport
Pune: The customs department sleuths have seized 500 grams of 24 carat gold from a passenger who arrived on a SpiceJet flight from Dubai on May 5. The gold, in the form of crude bangles and chains, is valued at ₹26.45 lakh. Both the passenger and the organiser at Pune (who had come to receive her at the airport) were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act.
Angadia extortion case: Court grants bail to three police officers
Mumbai The Mumbai sessions court on Monday granted bail to three police officers arrested in connection with the Angadia extortion case registered by the LT Marg police station. The court has granted them bail primarily in view of the fact that now, the investigation is complete and the crime intelligence unit of the city crime branch has filed a charge sheet against them, said their counsel, advocate Vinod Chate.
72-year-old gets 10-year RI for sexually abusing 4 minors
Mumbai A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court on Monday sentenced a 72-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing four minor girls residing in his neighbourhood. The case against the accused was registered by the Kalachowki police station in Central Mumbai by the mother of one of the girls. The family went to confront the accused but he denied the allegations.
Air pollution, poor lifestyle causing rise in asthma cases: Experts
Air pollution, poor lifestyle and stress are major causes of rise in asthma cases, said Dr Surya Kant, HoD respiratory medicine at the King George's Medical University on Monday. Dr Surya Kant, former national president of Indian College of Allergy, Asthma and Applied Immunology said wearing a mask when going out of the house reduces the problem of asthma.
Creative minds: Slum children develop gadgets from scrap in Prayagraj
Children of city's slum dwellers showcased their creativity by developing electrical home appliances and other gadgets from scrap. Aged 12 to 15 years, these talented children were guided by Vivek Dubey, a postgraduate in mathematics from Allahabad University, who has been imparting these skills to them for the last seven years. Sahil's creation now helps his classmates beat the heat during their learning sessions. Vivek said practical education is essential for children.
Chandauli case: Akhilesh demands probe by sitting HC judge
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded a probe by sitting high court judge into the case of the death of a woman due to alleged police beating during a raid at the house of a history sheteer in Manrajpur village of Chandauli on May 1. On May 1, police had gone to arrest history sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav but after not finding him home police allegedly beat up his two daughters.
