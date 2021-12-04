Dabholkar murder: Defense questions complainant's version of events

The police officer who was the complainant in the Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case later gave a different version of his own movements to the CBI, a defense lawyer claimed during the trial here on Saturday.

Dabholkar, a noted anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on the Omkareshwar bridge in the city on August 20, 2013, while on a morning walk. Police officer Navnath Rangat testified before the special judge for Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act cases S R Navandar on Saturday.

Pune police had registered the First Information Report on the basis of Rangat's complaint on the day of the murder.

The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case later. Rangat told special prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi that on August 20, 2013, he was on `Naka-Bandi' (vehicle checking) duty near the Omkareshwar temple when he spotted some people gathered on the bridge.

When he reached there he saw a person (Dabholkar) lying in a pool of blood with two live bullets near him, and alerted Vishrambag Police station and the control room, he said.

During cross-examination, defense lawyer Prakash Salsingikar pointed our that as per Rangat's statement of July 4, 2014, to CBI deputy superintendent D S Chauhan, he was not present at the Naka Bandi spot, but was taking rest at the Shaniwar Peth police chowky.

He even called his wife from the landline of the police chowky around 7.20 am. Sometime later an aged person approached him and informed him about a man lying on the bridge in a pool of blood, the lawyer said, citing the CBI statement.

Only then Rangat rushed towards the crime scene, advocate Salsingikar claimed. Rangat said the version recorded by the CBI, based on his Call Data Record, was not true.

The defense also claimed that Rangat had denied seeing any person or motorbike passing when he was on Naka-Bandi duty. The court will examine Dabholkar's son Dr Hamid Dabholkar on December 18.

The CBI has charge sheeted Virendrasinh Tawde, Sachin Andure, Sharad Kalaskar, Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave as accused in the case.

