Dabholkar trial: Court rejects defence plea seeking digitised autopsy report

PUNE The special UAPA court conducting the trial in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar has reprimanded the defence lawyers for making applications demanding digitised copy of post mortem, based on 2014 government notification when the handwritten post mortem report from 2013 is legible.

Additional Sessions Judge SR Navander pronounced an order against the application seeking digital post mortem report and noted that due to illegible handwriting of medical experts in forensic and medical reports, several problems arised in court and criminal justice system is adversely affected. State had issued this public health circular to issue typed post mortem report. “In this case, it is in good handwriting and is legible. It can be seen that anyone proficient in English can read it. It is unnecessary to file typed post mortem report in this case. This application is devoid of merits,” the judge said in his order.

The application was moved by a team of defence lawyers including Virendra Ichalkaranjikar, Suvarna Vast, and Prakash Salsingikar.

As per a report filed by Dr Indrajit Khandekar, a circular of state government was issued on January 6, 2014 that mandated digitisation of post mortem reports. However, Dr Dabholkar was shot dead on August 20, 2013 around 7:30am near Omkareshwar bridge in Pune.

Citing the circular, the defence team had asked for the digitised copy of the post mortem report as the next prosecution witness is the inquest panch and the doctor who conducted Dr Dabholkar’s autopsy. However, upon being questioned by the court for the reason of this application, the lawyer said that the handwriting was illegible. To this, the Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi fished out the post mortem report and found that the report was written in clear and neat hand in blue ink.

The trial hearing was adjourned and the next date will be in the first week of March. The defence lawyers represented accused including Virendrasinh Sharadchandra Tawade, Sachin Prakashrao Andure, Sharad Bhausaheb Kalaskar, Sanjiv Gajanan Punalekar, and Vikram Vinay Bhave. Among the accused, only Bhave was present, and none of the defence lawyers were present owing to Covid-19 infection, according to a submission made in court by Advocate Meena Dhavade from the defence team.

While Punalekar is facing charges of destruction of evidence, the others are facing terrorism charges under Unlawful Activities Prevention Law as well as murder and criminal conspiracy of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, among others.