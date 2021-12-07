Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dagadusheth Ganpati Trust president Ashok Godse passed away

The president of the Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust Ashok Godse passed away due to prolonged illness on Monday at 6.45 pm. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The president of the Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust Ashok Godse passed away due to prolonged illness on Monday at 6.45 pm. He was 65 years-old and is survived by wife, one daughter and one son, both of whom are married. He has been undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital for liver cancer for the past two weeks.

He was working through the trust for about 50 to 55 years. He has been the chairman of Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust since 2010. He was also the director of Suvarnayug Sahakari Bank. He was instrumental in the successful organization of the trust activities

